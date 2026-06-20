MAGICAL PERFORMANCE: Eala over the moon after beating Svitolina

Eala said she was in shock after beating the 31-year-old veteran who already has 20 Women’s Tennis Association titles under her belt on top of a semifinal finish in the Australian Open early this year.

“I really can’t believe it. I’m in shock right now, so thank you, everybody,” the 21-year-old Eala said following the victory that boosted her morale heading into the Wimbledon Championship next week.

She added that beating one of her childhood idols was truly an honor.

“I think it really depends on the situation. It depends on so many factors. Of course, Elina is a huge fighter and I’ve seen it a lot of times. I’ve been watching her since I was a kid, so to be able to compete with her today is such an honor,” she said.

“I really admire her. She’s a mother, and I find her to carry herself with such elegance and strength. I’m really lucky to have had this match today.”

“I think I’m getting better. I hope I’m getting better. Of course, being exposed to this kind of level more often really pushes you to your limits and forces you to showcase what you’ve got.”

Eala has been on a tear in this WTA 500 event.

She opened her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over a familiar foe in Donna Vekic of Croatia in the Round of 64 before pulling off a massive 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32 to essay a run that is comparable to what she had in the Miami Open last year that put her inside the top 75 in WTA standing.

Still, the mission is far from done.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate is battling world No. 8 Linda Noskova of Czech Republic at press time for a spot in the final. Should she prevail, she will face either world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or world No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States — the same player who stopped her Cinderella run in Miami.

If ever, it would be Eala’s second trip to the WTA 500 final after coasting in the Eastbourne Open in England last year. She, however, was stopped cold by Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia via walkover.

Eala said she has to dig deep into her bag of tricks once again as the 21-year-old Noskova also beat her in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open in California last February.

“Like you said, she’s a big hitter. She’s young, but she has a lot of experience and is very powerful,” Eala said, hoping and praying to continue her magical performance.

“My last match with her proved to be very difficult for me, so coming into the semifinals, I hope to prepare, make some improvements and show them what I’ve got.”