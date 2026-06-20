Jaja goes stateside

“I’m going to the US next season,” Minowa said in a conversation with reporters as she dropped by the Manila stop of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“I’ll just keep you guessing where,” the 6-foot-5 versatile winger and middle blocker quipped.

“I think next week, the league will announce — the league where I will play.”

Minowa will fly to the US in November to train with her new club ahead of the league’s opening in January 2027.

The 30-year-old National University product has spent seven seasons in the Japan SV.League with three different clubs.

Minowa, who has adopted the new name Sachi Minowa and is now a Japanese citizen, last played for the Denso Airybees in the 2025-2026 season of the SV.League.

She saw action for the Ageo Medics for five seasons before transferring to the Osaka Marvelous in 2023. Minowa powered the Marvelous to the 2024-2025 SV.League title.

The former Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Most Valuable Player is in the country with her husband, Taka, for vacation.

She, however, is making sure she’ll remain in tip-top shape after her Japan club league season ended last April.

“Right now, I’m working out with Coach Luis (De Mesa), I really need it. Taka and I are gonna find a place to work out and do ball training because I need to stay active since the season starts in January. I’ll be there in November,” Minowa shared.