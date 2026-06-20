Gatchalian eyes unified, productive Senate

The Senate president noted that issues affecting the country and its citizens should remain the chamber’s primary focus, adding that all senators, regardless of political affiliation, must work together to address the nation’s challenges.

“We're in a very sensitive time because of the threats to our economy and our fellow countrymen, and it's important that they see that the whole Senate is working together to solve the problems we're facing,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

Alongside this, Gatchalian asserted that Filipinos can expect a more productive and collaborative Senate in the lead-up to the opening of Congress and the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 4 July. “We’re going back to our normal programming,” Gatchalian added.

Meanwhile, the Senate president underscored the need for efficient public service, faster processing of documents, and a commitment to maintaining “zero corruption” and “zero red tape” within the agencies.

Gatchalian reiterated his commitment to fostering cooperation among all members of the Senate and ensuring that the institution remains focused on addressing the concerns of Filipinos.

Furthermore, Gatchalian said he remains committed to addressing economic concerns, strengthening public services, and advancing legislative measures aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos.

“It is important that we help each other and work together so that our people can see that the Senate is united in solving the problems facing our country,” Gatchalian added.