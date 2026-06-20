Dubai’s first integrated cancer hospital secures Dh20M funding

Dubai’s first integrated cancer hospital is receiving a Dh20 million infrastructure investment to strengthen its advanced medical systems and support future cancer treatment and research services.
Al Jalila Foundation and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation signed an agreement to fund key engineering systems for Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, which is being developed as a regional center for cancer care.
The contribution will support critical hospital operations, including power systems, fire safety technology, voice evacuation solutions and other engineering facilities. Companies under Al Gurg Group, including Scientechnic and Al Gurg Automation & Controls, will provide the systems’ design, supply, testing and commissioning.
Al Jalila Foundation CEO Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said the partnership shows how philanthropy can help advance major healthcare projects, while Easa Al Gurg said the initiative represents an investment in the future of healthcare in the UAE.