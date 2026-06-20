Bangsamoro education ministry under fire over missing treasury funds, unremitted premiums

COTABATO CITY — A Bangsamoro Parliament investigation has uncovered an alleged unauthorized bank account holding nearly P4.9 billion in government funds during the tenure of former Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, regional lawmakers said.

The funds, belonging to the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), were reportedly deposited into a separate current account instead of being returned to the regional treasury as required by law.

The joint committee inquiry also revealed that the ministry failed to remit about 415 million pesos in Government Service Insurance System contributions.

The unremitted premiums affect roughly 10,000 teachers and administrative staff, many of whom have lacked permanent appointments for years and face potential disruptions to their state benefits.

The findings were detailed during a joint hearing of the parliament’s Committee on Finance, Budget and Management and the Committee on Basic, Higher and Technical Education, chaired by regional lawmakers Kitem Kadatuan Jr. and Tomanda Antok.

Deputy Floor Leader Naguib Sinarimbo said the account was discovered in November during budget deliberations.

"There was 4.9 billion pesos deposited in a separate account of the ministry when it should have been deposited in the Bangsamoro Treasury Account," Sinarimbo said after the hearing. "The money that should have reverted to the treasury did not revert because it was placed in a current account."

According to Sinarimbo, the practice violates financial management systems prescribed by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Management, which dictate that unused appropriations must automatically revert to the regional treasury. Committee documents showed the unreturned funds accumulated between 2023 and 2025 totaled P4,918,078,920.68.

Sinarimbo warned that bypassing treasury regulations creates broader financial risks, noting that delayed remittances and sidelined funds jeopardize payments to suppliers and state institutions like the insurance system and PhilHealth.

Education ministry officials testified that they have since returned the bulk of the money to government coffers. Ministry representatives said about P1.5 billion remains in the account, with the rest transferred back to the treasury this year.

The joint committees plan to continue the inquiry to establish accountability and review the management of employee benefits and regional funds.