Americans storm into Last 32

A Cameron Burgess own goal in the 11th minute and a headed effort from Alex Freeman two minutes before half-time sealed a comfortable win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who have advanced to the second phase of the tournament with a game to spare.

After an unconvincing build-up to the World Cup, the Americans have made a dream start to the tournament with Friday’s victory following a stylish 4-1 demolition of Paraguay in their opening game last week.

The co-hosts could even clinch first place in Group D later on Friday if Turkey lose or draw against Paraguay in the late match.

“It was a fantastic game again, a very good first half,” Pochettino said. “I think we dominated the game against a very tough team.”

“When the draw happened in December I thought it was going to be a really difficult, a really tough game.”

Australia coach Tony Popovic blamed “lethargy” for his team’s loss.

“We were slow to every ball, and we couldn’t really wrestle back any momentum, which made it difficult,” Popovic said.

“We conceded a couple of really soft goals but we just looked flat and lethargic in the first half.”

In other games on Friday, Brazil took control of their destiny in Group C with a 3-0 victory over Haiti that ended the Caribbean nation’s chances of reaching the Last 32.

Two goals from Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha and a Vinicius Junior strike sealed a comfortable win for the Brazilians in a one-sided game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The result ensured Haiti will finish bottom of Group C and are the first team to be eliminated from contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

Brazil’s victory though was marred by an apparent injury to star forward Raphinha, who left the game in the 40th minute after an innocuous-looking tussle with Haiti defender Martin Experience.