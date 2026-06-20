48 fall in SPD's intensified operations

The SPD also intensified its manhunt operations, conducting 9 successful warrant service operations that led to the arrest of 9 wanted persons, including 2 top most wanted persons and 7 other wanted persons.

As part of its sustained campaign against illegal gambling, SPD personnel conducted 8 operations that resulted in the arrest of 25 individuals and the confiscation of P5,216 in bet money.

Meanwhile, the SPD's intensified drive against loose firearms yielded positive results with the conduct of a successful operation that led to the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of a firearm.