Smart Yale Home delivers interactive flagship device experience

Centered on the campaign “Unlock Real Life Security. Upgrade to a Smart Yale Home,” the roadshow features a “Y”-shaped experiential booth where visitors can explore the brand’s latest products firsthand.

Smart Yale Home brand ambassador Iza Calzado graced the event and joined guests in exploring the brand’s latest smart security offerings. Known for balancing a busy career with family life, Calzado shared how home security has become one of her top priorities as a mother.

“With so many things to juggle every day as a mother, ensuring my children’s safety is always top of mind. Smart Yale Home reassures me that I can keep my family protected, even when life gets busy,” Calzado said.

Calzado emphasized that as a mom, knowing her family’s home is protected allows her to focus on what matters most, whether she is at work, traveling, or spending time with loved ones. “It is really a smarter way of living,” she added.

On display are flagship devices such as the Yale Luna Elite+, which features FaceScan and PalmScan biometric access powered by 3D structured light technology, along with multiple entry options including thumbprint, PIN code, RFID, mechanical key, and app control, as well as a built-in viewer screen, motion alerts and dual-battery backup.

The Yale Uno features a fingerprint sensor directly on the handle for one-motion unlocking, along with PIN, RFID, and key access, as well as security modes such as Panic Mode and Passage Mode for everyday flexibility and a more practical and simple lock.

Meanwhile, the Yale YDL325 Series is designed for interior spaces with fingerprint, app, PIN and key access features, available in square and circle variants, and designed with a smooth finish.

Additionally, the Yale Solis Safe Series offers various sizes of laser-cut steel with solid bolts, featuring fingerprint, PIN code and dual-authentication access, along with LED-lit interiors and backup access options for secure storage of valuables.

The prices are as follows: Yale Luna Elite+ is priced at P55,243.50 from P84,990, Yale Uno at P12,743 from P16,990, and Yale YDL325 Series at P7,992 from P9,990, while the Yale Solis Safe Series is priced at P13,992 for the 230L, P14,490 for the 250L, P16,490 for the 400L, and P19,990 for the 560L.

Smart Yale Home invites all homeowners, renovators and curious shoppers to experience Yale’s security solutions firsthand and see how smart home protection can fit seamlessly into everyday life. Join the takeover at Wilcon Depot Balintawag, Quezon City, from 15 to 30 June, and experience real-life home setups that feature quality security at your fingertips.