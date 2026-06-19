SM adds 31,000 sqm of PEZA office space as supply tightens

“Companies today are becoming more intentional about where they locate their operations. Aside from office space, they are looking for environments that help improve efficiency, accessibility, and overall business resilience. North Tower 3 brings these together in one highly connected and future-ready estate,” said Alexis Ortiga, Vice President and Head of SM Offices.

North Tower 3 will be directly linked to the upcoming North Triangle Unified Grand Central Station, which will connect LRT Line 1, MRT Line 3, MRT Line 7, and the Metro Manila Subway.

The development is also near the North EDSA Busway Concourse and the EDSA elevated pedestrian walkway.

As a PEZA-accredited development, North Tower 3 will allow qualified locators to access fiscal and non-fiscal incentives that support business expansion and investment.

SM Offices is also working with the Quezon City government to promote incentives under the Quezon City Economic Development Incentives Code, which offers qualified businesses fiscal benefits for expansion, relocation, and long-term investments.