Serbia shows signs of life, smashes Dominican Republic

After five straight five-set losses, including back-to-back sorry defeats against Japan and Italy in the league’s Manila stop, the Serbians finally got over the hump to get back in the win column for a 2-5 win-loss slate.

Zubic steadied the ship for Serbia with her inspired performance in a 86-minute encounter.

The outside hitter punched in 13 kills with two kill blocks and an ace for a game-high 16 points for the Serbs, who snatched their first win since sweeping Thailand to open their campaign last 3 June.

Nina Cajic added 12 points on 10 attacks and two blocks as the world No. 10 Serbia regained its bearings after a string of misfortune.

“I think we did what our game plan was… which is to do the little things. I think we did them right sometimes, sometimes we didn’t. It was a good match for us to work on our things and we’re happy that it was a victory,” Cajic said.

Serbia made an easy beating of the Dominicans, who threw away 20 points off their errors.

Save for some scare in the second set, the Serbians were in full control of the match as they head into a one-day break Saturday.

Serbia will face the USA on Sunday.

No. 12 Dominican Republic, meanwhile, continued to grope for form as it stumbled to a 0-7 card at the bottom of the 18-nation tournament.

Geraldine Sthefany Gonzalez had five of the Dominicans’ eight blocks, and led the team in scoring with 11 points, including six attacks. Jineiry Matinez had 10 points on eight kills and two kill blocks.

The Dominican Republic will try for a breakthrough win on Saturday against Japan.