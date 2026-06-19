Remulla: No compromise for illegal tobacco syndicates

Speaking at the 3rd International Tobacco Summit organized by the Department of Agriculture and the National Tobacco Administration, Remulla reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive on the anti-illicit tobacco campaign: "No compromise. No bribes. Prosecute them to the full extent of the law."

Remulla said the President considers the issue a priority because thousands of farming families, particularly in Northern Luzon, depend on a fair and lawful tobacco industry.

"Our President is an Ilocano. He sees his constituents whom he has been serving for the longest time are being affected. This anti-illicit tobacco drive is very close to his heart," he said.

The DILG chief said every seizure of illegal tobacco products and every dismantled syndicate protects farmers, safeguards legitimate enterprises, and preserves government revenues.

He recalled one operation that started as a routine traffic stop but uncovered illegal tobacco products, with suspects allegedly offering a $5 million bribe to law enforcement officers.

"They tried to bribe my men for $5 million. No deal. We are going after you," Remulla said.

He attributed the campaign's success to the integrity of the Philippine National Police and the government's determination to dismantle the entire network supporting the illicit trade.

"This campaign is successful for two reasons: the PNP is incorruptible and as illegal tobacco can germinate into something bigger, we might as well stop the ecosystem from the beginning," he said.

Remulla emphasized that authorities are carrying out the crackdown within the bounds of the law and with full respect for due process.

"We did not have to kill anyone," he said.

He added that the DILG and the PNP remain "100 percent" committed to eliminating illegal tobacco operations and holding those behind them accountable.