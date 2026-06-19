Philippines spends P1.87 trillion on healthcare

The country’s Total Health Expenditure climbed 15.1 percent from P1.63 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 6.7 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

On a per-person basis, health spending rose to P15,223 from P13,356 a year earlier, reflecting the growing cost of healthcare services and medicines.

Government-funded and mandatory health financing programs remained the largest source of healthcare spending, accounting for 46.5 percent of Current Health Expenditure.

Household out-of-pocket spending followed closely at 41.2 percent, indicating that many Filipinos still shoulder a significant share of medical expenses directly from their own pockets.

Voluntary health insurance and other private health payment schemes contributed the remaining 12.3 percent.

Current Health Expenditure, which covers day-to-day spending on healthcare services, medicines and medical treatment, reached 92.5 percent of total health spending.

Meanwhile, investments in hospitals, medical facilities and other health infrastructure represented 7.5 percent of the total.

The latest figures highlight the country’s expanding healthcare sector and the increasing financial resources being directed toward health services, while also underscoring the continuing burden of medical costs on Filipino households.