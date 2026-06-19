Of votes and vengeance

When Ombudsman Boying Remulla announced that plunder charges against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada would be filed, events unfolded with remarkable speed, efficiency, and little ambiguity. The case was filed, the warrant was issued, Estrada was taken into custody and he ended up behind bars.
Yet when Remulla later disclosed that a case against Sen. Joel Villanueva, arising from the same flood control controversy, was “ripe” for filing, the public was left waiting for developments that, according to the Ombudsman, appeared all but imminent.
Then the conversation shifted from law to arithmetic. Thirteen votes are needed to control the 24-member Senate along the Marcosian line as that rubber stamp of a House of Representatives. Sixteen votes, meantime, are required to convict Vice President Sara Duterte.
Last week, Sen. Chiz Escudero crossed over to the bloc supporting Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s bid for the Senate presidency. Villanueva followed on Wednesday, supplying the crucial 13th vote that transformed Gatchalian’s coalition from a fragile alliance into a governing majority.
Indeed, the fight for the Senate presidency ended, but the real prize was control of the chamber’s levers of power and the ability to assemble the numbers needed to ensure that Sara Duterte is convicted and barred from running for president in 2028.
Philippine politics has produced many bitter feuds, but few are likely to rival the fury of a Sara Duterte, who has watched her father, the former president, dispatched to The Hague while former allies quietly turned their coats.
Should Sara one day become president, the Marcos camp may discover that history offers sequels, and that Exodus 2.0 may be just two years away.
At this point, many Filipinos are asking a simple question of Remulla: What has happened to the Villanueva case?
This is where the old phrase “quid pro quo” inevitably enters the discussion, not because anyone has produced proof of an explicit bargain, but because politics rarely requires one.
Transactions within the corridors of power are seldom conducted like commercial contracts with signatures, witnesses, and notarized agreements. They are usually implied rather than stated, inferred rather than documented, and recognized by everyone involved without anyone feeling the need to articulate them publicly.
A politician who possesses something of value rarely needs to ask how valuable it is.
The recent Senate realignment was never simply about who would occupy the Senate President’s seat. That was merely the visible manifestation of a much larger struggle involving power, influence, and institutional control at a time when the country’s political future is increasingly being viewed through the prism of the impeachment case against the Vice President.
In such an environment, every vote acquires significance beyond its numerical value. Some votes become strategic assets. And few assets are more valuable than votes that can deliver a majority or a conviction.
The Ombudsman may very well have perfectly valid reasons for whatever timetable it is following. It may ultimately file the Villanueva case tomorrow, next week, or next month.
But the longer the time gap between Remulla’s declaration that the case was ready and the actual filing of the case, the more space is created for suspicion, speculation, and conclusions that may or may not be fair but are entirely predictable.
Politics has taught Filipinos to be suspicious of coincidences, especially when those coincidences involve prosecutors, senators, and votes that suddenly become indispensable.
What Filipinos see today is not complicated. We see Jinggoy Estrada in detention, Chiz Escudero helping form a new majority, and Joel Villanueva delivering the decisive vote that consolidated that Senate majority.
The fight for 13 was so last week; the earnest maneuverings for 16 votes start now.