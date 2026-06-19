Of votes and vengeance

Last week, Sen. Chiz Escudero crossed over to the bloc supporting Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s bid for the Senate presidency. Villanueva followed on Wednesday, supplying the crucial 13th vote that transformed Gatchalian’s coalition from a fragile alliance into a governing majority.

Indeed, the fight for the Senate presidency ended, but the real prize was control of the chamber’s levers of power and the ability to assemble the numbers needed to ensure that Sara Duterte is convicted and barred from running for president in 2028.

Philippine politics has produced many bitter feuds, but few are likely to rival the fury of a Sara Duterte, who has watched her father, the former president, dispatched to The Hague while former allies quietly turned their coats.

Should Sara one day become president, the Marcos camp may discover that history offers sequels, and that Exodus 2.0 may be just two years away.

At this point, many Filipinos are asking a simple question of Remulla: What has happened to the Villanueva case?

This is where the old phrase “quid pro quo” inevitably enters the discussion, not because anyone has produced proof of an explicit bargain, but because politics rarely requires one.