MCWD rolls out El Niño action plan

He cited the latest briefing from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, which indicated that El Niño conditions are already present in the tropical Pacific, with sea surface temperatures reaching threshold levels and an over 80 percent probability of developing into a full El Niño event that could persist until 2027.

“El Niño is no longer a forecast. It is already happening,” Lapid said.

At present, MCWD produces about 280,000 cubic meters of water per day. However, output has dropped to 263,941 cubic meters daily due to the drought, resulting in a deficit of 16,059 cubic meters per day. Bulk water suppliers contribute 109,982 cubic meters.

Lapid said the shortfall is mainly due to reduced output from the Jaclupan Water Facility in Talisay City, which normally produces 30,000 cubic meters per day but has declined to around 20,700 cubic meters because of lower water levels in the Mananga River, brought about by hotter weather and reduced rainfall.

Other surface water sources, including the Buhisan Dam and MCWD’s bulk water supplier in Compostela drawing from the Cotcot River, have also recorded slight declines in production.

Meanwhile, the Lusaran Bulk Water Supply operated by J. E. Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp. (J.E. Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp.) and the North Cebu Bulk Water Supply operated by Manila Water Company remain stable for now, each capable of producing around 30 million liters per day (MLD).

To augment supply, MCWD is accelerating the drilling of 11 new production wells in Cebu City, activating standby wells, and pursuing additional sources, including wells in Tawason and within the National Bureau of Investigation compound. The Kalunasan well is also expected to be commissioned within the year to serve Cebu City Jail and nearby communities.

These projects are projected to add about 39,000 cubic meters per day, including 20,000 cubic meters from a desalination facility in Cordova, 8,000 cubic meters from new wells, 5,000 cubic meters each from the Mambaling and Opao desalination projects, and 1,000 cubic meters from the Apas supply source.

MCWD said that during El Niño, surface water sources are typically the most affected due to reduced rainfall and streamflow, making groundwater and desalinated water more reliable augmentation sources as they are generally less vulnerable to prolonged dry conditions.