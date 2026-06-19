Marcos wraps up ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan

The summit, marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, brought together regional leaders to assess the partnership and identify areas for deeper cooperation amid an increasingly complex global environment. Discussions focused on strengthening political, economic, and security ties between ASEAN member states and Russia.

President Marcos said leaders exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including developments in the South China Sea and the ongoing situation in the Middle East. He also reaffirmed the importance of expanding practical cooperation to address shared challenges such as terrorism, transnational crime, cybercrime, and other non-traditional security threats.

The President emphasized that stronger collaboration in these areas would help promote stability, resilience, and prosperity across the region.