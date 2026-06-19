Marcos dismisses Cabinet reshuffle rumors, eyes role for Abalos

Speaking to reporters in Kazan, Russia, Marcos said he wants Abalos to take on a more active role in government but stressed that doing so does not require removing anyone from the current Cabinet.

"Of course, I want Benhur to play a more active role in government. He has been helping us in many ways, informally and privately," Marcos said. "I wouldn't mind finding a way for him to help us in an official capacity. But just because we want him to become a more active part of government doesn't necessarily mean that somebody else has to be."

The President also emphasized the importance of continuity in governance, warning that frequent personnel changes disrupt agency operations and force new officials to spend valuable time learning their responsibilities.

"If you keep moving people around, they have to start learning their job again. We just don't have time for that," he said.

Marcos added that his current Cabinet is "working well together" and expressed puzzlement over persistent speculation about a leadership shakeup.

"When we sit around the table in meetings, we don't talk about that," he said.