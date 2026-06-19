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Maki pens poetic tribute to SB19's Justin for new song “Sahib”

Maki pens poetic tribute to SB19's Justin for new song “Sahib”
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Singer-composer Maki wrote a heartfelt post on X for his “super BFF” Justin De Dios, just in time for the release of “Sahib,” a song he composed for the SB19 member.

"Such an honor to fully write a song for an artist whose heart is as light as a leaf and as humble as its roots. Working with you felt like we’re two stars in one constellation. Thank you for making me feel proud of what I do everytime" Maki wrote.

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"Congrats in advance brodiecakes! @justintdedios u truly worked ur magic on this one, as always," he added

De Dios was quick to respond with his own playful message for Maki.

"Grabe yung 'as light as a leaf and as humble as its roots!' keep off the grass lang ang kaya ko," De Dios mused.

"Pero thank you so much sir Maki for this awe-inspiring and rapturous music! I’m so grateful na mabiyayaan ng song from u cos I’m a fan by the way."

The exchange between the two “super BFFs” has since charmed fans online, with their mutual admiration and easy humor making timelines collectively blush and smile.

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