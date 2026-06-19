Hosting an ICC fugitive

Compare the imminent royal treatment of Putin to that of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who has been hiding from his own government since May after the ICC unsealed a warrant accusing him of murder as a crime against humanity for his alleged role in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) calls Dela Rosa a fugitive. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have orders to find him.

An Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order keeps Dela Rosa from leaving the country, and NBI agents already tried to arrest him once inside the Senate but failed. Officials insist it isn’t a manhunt, but it sure looks like one.

The administration will say there is no contradiction, and it has a point. Dela Rosa is a private citizen with no immunity left to spend, while Putin is a sitting head of state, and head-of-state immunity applies.

Nobody seriously expects Marcos to clap his guest in irons at the EAS, but Putin may well watch his back given Malacañang’s ambiguity on the ICC.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida issued a statement clearly stating that Dela Rosa is a fugitive who should be delivered to The Hague. That’s the same argument Marcos made in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest last year.

“Interpol asked for help, and we obliged because we have commitments which we have to fulfill,” was Marcos’ explanation.

It was later found out that the document used to arrest Duterte was merely an International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) diffusion, not a red notice, which, strictly speaking, was not a legal obligation requiring his surrender.