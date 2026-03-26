Hong Kong restaurants take top two spots in Asia’s 50 Best 2026

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 awards were announced on 25 March in Hong Kong. The city claimed the top two spots, with The Chairman at No. 1 and Wing at No. 2. The results reflect Hong Kong’s strength in both traditional and modern Chinese cuisine.

Six Hong Kong restaurants entered the top 50, with four more in the extended list. The numbers confirm the city’s strong presence in the regional dining scene.

The Chairman

Located in Central, The Chairman was founded by Danny Yip in 2009. The restaurant focuses on traditional Cantonese cuisine, with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and established cooking methods. Dishes include steamed seafood, slow-cooked broths, and claypot rice. The approach centers on clear flavors and precise execution.

The restaurant has received multiple recognitions, including returning to the No. 1 spot this year.