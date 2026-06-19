High-scoring King joins Beermen in PBA return

San Miguel Beer tapped George King as its reinforcement, hoping his scoring prowess would carry the squad deep in the conference following a quarterfinal exit in the unlimited height Commissioner’s Cup, ruled by its sister team Barangay Ginebra.

The Beermen took in the former Blackwater import after previously making a strong impact for the Bossing in the 2024-2025 Governor’s Cup and Commissioner’s Cup.

King, a 6-foot-6 University of Colorado product, averaged 34.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in his last 10 outings for Blackwater. He had a 64-point explosion on 23 September 2024 in a 139–118 win over Rain or Shine during the Governor’s Cup.

Blackwater has signed 6-foot-5 Kentrell Barkley for the contest that limits a ceiling of 6-foot-6 for imports.

The veteran internationalist has an impressive resume, being the Indonesia Basketball League (IBL) Most Valuable Player and Mythical Team member in 2024 while playing for Kesatria Bengawan Solo.

He also saw action in Taiwan, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Magnolia has inked a deal with 6-foot-5 KJ Buffen.

The 26-year-old Buffen will be making his PBA debut after stints in Finland, New Zealand and with the IBL for RANS Simba Bogor.

He averaged 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, leading his team to the playoffs but fell short in the first round against eventual finalists Pelita Jaya.

NLEX is looking for redemption after a quarters exit in the Commissioner’s Cup despite being the top seed with balik-import Dequan Jones.

He played for NLEX in the same conference last year as a mid-tournament replacement for Myke Henry.

Jones carried the Road Warriors to the playoffs but lost to eventual champion TNT.

Rain or Shine is also banking on familiarity by bringing back Aaron Fuller.

The 36-year-old Fuller powered the Elasto Painters to a semis stint in the previous Governors’ Cup edition but was booted out by eventual champion TNT.

Fresh off a seventh career title in the Commissioner’s Cup, Justin Brownlee seeks to complete a season sweep of import-laden conferences for Barangay Ginebra.

The four-time Best Imports and winningest reinforcement in league history is out to give the Kings their 17th crown overall in his 10th year with the franchise.

Phoenix tapped BJ Johnson while reigning champion TNT will be flying in Darius Days.

Converge, Meralco, Terrafirma and Titan Ultra are expected to unbox their reinforcements in the coming days.