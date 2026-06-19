Group tags Escudero 'most dangerous' figure in majority following impeachment

“This plan inevitably recalls Escudero’s conduct during the previous impeachment proceedings, where his twisted interpretation of the constitutional directive to proceed ‘forthwith’ became the basis for the delay and deferment of the impeachment process,” the group’s statement released on Friday reads.

Despite opposition from other groups, President Marcos Jr. sees no issue with Escudero holding the position.

Senator Ping Lacson, who is allied with the current majority bloc under Senate President Win Gatchalian, revealed earlier this week that there is consensus to tap Escudero as the presiding officer for Duterte's impeachment trial.

He cited Escudero’s legal background and experience in past impeachment proceedings, although Gatchalian said the decision is still pending because it has to be collective.

Tindig Pilipinas contended that Escudero being legally competent is “unconvincing” and “does not guarantee” that he would be impartial to the proceedings, and would abide by the Constitution, given his past issues about the alleged “flawed” interpretation of the key provisions on impeachment rules.

“At a time when the Senate must restore public confidence in its independence and credibility, elevating Escudero to this crucial role risks achieving the opposite,” the group warned.

In a radio interview on Friday, the group’s co-convenor, Francis Joseph Aquino-Dee, said he personally backed Senator Kiko Pangilinan to be the presiding judge. Although his position differs from that of the group, which insists that Gatchlian lead and shepherd the trial.

Escudero drew mounting backlash over his stance that “forthwith“does not strictly mean “instant,” despite several Charter framers defining it as “without delay.”

Escudero was also accused of deliberately delaying the trial for alleged self-serving motives, and speculation was exacerbated when he voted in favor of Duterte allies’ motion to remand the articles of impeachment to the House of Representatives.

The move effectively stalled the proceedings and was eventually struck down after the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional for violating the one-year bar rule.