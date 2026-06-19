ERC opens transmission projects to non-NGCP builders

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has opened the country’s transmission sector to greater private participation, allowing entities other than the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to finance and build critical grid infrastructure.

The regulator said Friday that the new rules under ERC Resolution No. 18, Series of 2026, will help ease bottlenecks that have slowed the connection of new power plants and limited the delivery of electricity to consumers.

This move is seen as breaking the monopoly of the country’s lone transmission network provider, the NGCP which has been facing mounting criticism over delays in projects that contribute to power shortages across the country.

The ERC adopted implementing rules governing the development, ownership, and operation of point-to-point limited transmission facilities, as well as the financing and construction of transmission projects by entities other than the transmission network provider.