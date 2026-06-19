Comfort food that will help you recover faster

When a cold, sore throat, or flu strikes during the rainy season, eating can feel like a challenge. A blocked nose dulls your sense of taste, throat pain makes swallowing difficult, and fever often leaves you feeling dehydrated and exhausted. Yet health experts stress that proper nutrition remains one of the body’s most important tools for recovery.

According to nutrition specialists, illness places extra demands on the body. Fighting infection requires energy, fluids and essential nutrients that support immune function and tissue repair. Even when appetite is low, choosing the right foods can help ease symptoms while providing the nourishment needed to heal.