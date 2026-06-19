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Comelec recycles supplies funding ‘Dasma’ special poll

Comelec recycles supplies funding ‘Dasma’ special poll
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The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is implementing cost-cutting measures to reduce the projected P191-million budget for an upcoming special election in the lone district of Dasmariñas.

Comelec is scrambling to find ways to finance the vote ahead of a critical end-of-June funding deadline.

Comelec recycles supplies funding ‘Dasma’ special poll
Comelec eyes cost-cutting measures for Dasmariñas special polls

The special congressional election is scheduled for 29 August to fill the seat vacated by former Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga following his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

Poll body chairperson George Erwin Garcia said officials are exploring potential financial assistance from the local government of Dasmariñas, though he acknowledged that local support may not fully cover the election’s requirements.

To lower costs, election officials have begun recovering and auditing reusable materials from previous elections. Supplies currently being gathered include leftover stocks of indelible ink and various other serviceable election materials.

Garcia said the poll body may also reuse certain election forms and documents by making minor modifications.

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