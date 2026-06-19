Comelec recycles supplies funding ‘Dasma’ special poll

The special congressional election is scheduled for 29 August to fill the seat vacated by former Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga following his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

Poll body chairperson George Erwin Garcia said officials are exploring potential financial assistance from the local government of Dasmariñas, though he acknowledged that local support may not fully cover the election’s requirements.

To lower costs, election officials have begun recovering and auditing reusable materials from previous elections. Supplies currently being gathered include leftover stocks of indelible ink and various other serviceable election materials.

Garcia said the poll body may also reuse certain election forms and documents by making minor modifications.