Blacklisted: UAAP bans Baldwin, five others

Baldwin, assistant coaches Jon Jacinto, Sandro Soriano, Dean Castano, strength and conditioning coach CJ Elumba, and physical therapist Jerick Rueca were all in Aurora when the drowning incident happened.

“Amid differing and clashing perceptions on this tragic incident, the UAAP, as a collegial body, is committed to adhering to its own governing rules and processes, where the acts of a member-university and the personalities involved will be thoroughly evaluated by the other member schools before judgment is passed,” the league said.

“The UAAP reiterates that accountability shall be determined based on the results of a thorough and impartial investigation and its fidelity to its own rules and regulations. All those found responsible for any wrongdoing shall be held fully accountable under league regulations.”

The UAAP also set a 15 July deadline for Ateneo to submit its official findings regarding the incident.

Before Baldwin, former De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas head coach Aldin Ayo was the last tactician banned by the UAAP in 2020 due to the controversial “Sorsogon bubble” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 68-year-old Kiwi-American mentor appeared before the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Friay after failing to attend the previous hearing last Monday due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, Ateneo president Roberto “Bobby” Yap apologized during his opening remarks at the baccalaureate Mass held at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

“I acknowledge that there have been missteps in handling this painful situation. My actions have caused anger, confusion, and deep fear, and, as you said, condemnations and insults have been directed at us,” Yap said.

“I do not dismiss them. But let me say that I am deeply sorry for the pain we have caused you.”

“Our intentions were never malicious, but mistakes were made.”

The Katipunan-based school also announced that its players are undergoing psychological support to help alleviate the trauma caused by the tragedy.

“As we continue to honor the memory of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, we remain committed to supporting the members of the Ateneo Men’s Basketball Team during this difficult time,” the school said.

“Over the past several days, our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have participated in necessary proceedings while also beginning the challenging work of recovery. To support this process, the team is taking time for rest, reflection, and healing. Ongoing psychological support continues to be provided through the Loyola Schools Office of Guidance and Counseling and the Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services to help ensure that our players, coaches, and staff are cared for as they move forward together.”