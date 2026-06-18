Victorious Alex staying focused

“I told myself that she’s fighting back, but I’m also a fighter, so I have to try. I have to try and give her a hard time.” Eala said after posting one of the most impressive wins of her professional career.

“I think after a point, especially if she wins it with a winner, you just have to recollect yourself, especially if it’s a return winner, forget the last point and stay in the moment,” Eala said when asked how quickly she decides on her next serve. “I decide before I serve.”

While the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate previously defeated Vekic at the Auckland Open in New Zealand last January, she said their recent battle tested her limits, which will be useful in future matches.

“Donna is an incredible player and she’s been showcasing that a lot lately. Every time I play her, it’s been very difficult. So I had a lot of expectations for this match in terms of the level that I had to bring, and I’m happy with the intensity today,” Eala said.

Eala was battling world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 16 at press time.

If she survives the Kazakh powerhouse, Eala may find herself on collision course with the likes of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500 tournament.