U.S., Iran sign peace MoU

The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending months of conflict triggered by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, with a ceremony set for Friday in Switzerland to launch a 60-day negotiation period.

US President Donald Trump signed the document in France on Wednesday after he attended the G7 summit, while Iranian officials confirmed the agreement had also been signed in Tehran.

The deal calls for Iran to dilute its stockpile of enriched uranium under United Nations supervision, while allowing the country to resume oil sales.

Sanctions would be lifted if a final agreement is reached after the negotiation period.