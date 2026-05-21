Gilas tests Asian Games mettle vs Aussies, Kiwis

The battles against Australia and New Zealand will serve as the yardstick of Gilas Pilipinas when it competes in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya from 19 September to 4 October.

In an episode of Off the Court on Thursday, Gilas assistant coach Sean Chambers said they need to bring intensity in the upcoming third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, which will be vital in shaping the final roster for the Asian Games.

The Philippines will face the Tall Blacks on 3 July at Spark Arena in Auckland before taking on the Boomers in Perth on 6 July.