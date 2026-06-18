Phl named top retirement destination anew

This was the second time the Philippines garnered the citation, after the 2025 TripZilla Excellence Awards bestowed the country with the Best Retirement Destination in Asia, further affirming the country’s appeal among retirees seeking a balance of comfort, affordability, and quality of life.

Special Resident Retiree’s Visa

At the forefront of the country’s retirement program is the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa, the Philippine Retirement Authority’s flagship initiative that provides qualified foreign nationals with a pathway to reside in the Philippines.

“This recognition affirms the progress we are making in creating a more welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable experience for travelers and retirees alike. Beyond our natural attractions, the Philippines offers warm hospitality, affordable living, quality services and vibrant communities that allow people to live, travel and thrive. We will continue working with the Philippine Retirement Authority and our stakeholders to further strengthen the country’s competitiveness as a world-class retirement and tourism destination,” said Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay, who also sits as PRA chairperson.

The Retirement Abroad Index 2026 evaluated 20 countries across five key categories: healthcare quality, visa accessibility, health insurance requirements, cost of living, and expat community and integration. This year, the Philippines ranked first across all five categories, making it the top choice for retirees.

World’s leading retirement destination

“The PRA is honored by this recognition of the Philippines as the world’s leading retirement destination for 2026. It reaffirms the Philippines’ growing reputation as a premier choice for retirees seeking a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle abroad. We remain committed to enhancing the retirement experience for foreign nationals and showcasing the many advantages that make the Philippines truly a home away from home,” said General Manager and chief executive officer Bob Zozobrado.