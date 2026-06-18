Ovayan Cinedkeran sails back to Taiwan after Batanes voyage

The event marks the first time in 300 years that the native seafarers of Taiwan sailed the ancient trade route of the Bashi Channel using a Cinedkeran, a traditional large hand-built wooden plank boat used by the Tao as well as the Ivatan people of Itbayat, Philippines.

“The Province of Batanes extends its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to our Tao brothers and sisters from Lanyu, Taiwan, for undertaking the extraordinary journey across the seas to reconnect with their Kakteh du Chinayi, their siblings of the same womb, the Ivatan people of Batanes,” Aguto said.

He added, “Yesterday, they arrived on our shores aboard their traditional Cinedkeran, paddled across the vast northern seas through determination, courage, and the enduring spirit of our shared Austronesian heritage.”

“Today, they return home to Lanyu, carrying with them cherished memories and renewed bonds of kinship.”

He said that although their stay was brief, their visit reaffirmed a connection that transcends borders and generations. As a symbol of this enduring relationship, they entrusted their Cinedkeran to the Ivatan people, a treasured reminder of their common ancestry, shared history, and the friendship that continues to unite their communities.

“As they sail back to Lanyu, they leave with a promise that this reunion is not the last, but another chapter in a relationship that will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead. Dios mamahes, Lanyu. May the seas be calm and may our paths cross again soon,” he said.