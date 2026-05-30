Balangay: Shared symbol of unity

For those who witnessed the vessel glide through the Pasig River on May 28, the journey was more than a river cruise. It was a moving reminder that long before modern borders existed, the peoples of Southeast Asia were already connected by the sea.

The all-wooden vessel retraced historic waters from Binondo toward Manila Bay, passing beneath the Del Pan Bridge, alongside Fort Santiago, and within view of the Pasig River Esplanade, a civic project championed by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos.

Aboard the one-hour voyage were officials from the Presidential Communications Office, members of the media, and advocates seeking to revive appreciation for the country’s maritime heritage.

Revival champ

Former Department of Transportation and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Art T. Valdez, one of the strongest advocates of the balangay revival movement, described the voyage with humor and symbolism.

“Our voyage is complete,” Valdez said with a smile. “We encountered rough seas due to a squall in Manila Bay. We also came across floating debris, endured rain, ran aground briefly, and had to navigate several low bridges along the route.”

Yet beneath the lighthearted remark lay a deeper message: the voyage reflected the many challenges facing the Pasig River and the ongoing struggle to restore one of the country’s most historic waterways.