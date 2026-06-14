Is Enrique Gil going to be a father soon?

There's a new development in Enrique Gil's love life as shared by vlogger Ogie Diaz in his latest online show.

Diaz shared that a source asked him to research if it was indeed true that the actor will be a father soon.

The source, as claimed by Diaz, shared that the girlfriend of Gil had an ultrasound and tested positive.

Gil accompanied his girlfriend in the hospital but he did not get out of his car. He just patiently waited for the check-up to finish.

In his banter with his co-hosts, Diaz seems to have purposely decided not to mention Gil's girlfriend's name.

Ogie feels there's nothing wrong with Gil being a father as he's already 34. He felt that nothing is confirmed yet as Gil has not addressed the issue.

"At the end of the day, only Quen can confirm if this is true," Diaz said.