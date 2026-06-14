Is Enrique Gil going to be a father soon?

There's a new development in Enrique Gil's love life as shared by vlogger Ogie Diaz in his latest online show.
Diaz shared that a source asked him to research if it was indeed true that the actor will be a father soon.
The source, as claimed by Diaz, shared that the girlfriend of Gil had an ultrasound and tested positive.
Gil accompanied his girlfriend in the hospital but he did not get out of his car. He just patiently waited for the check-up to finish.
In his banter with his co-hosts, Diaz seems to have purposely decided not to mention Gil's girlfriend's name.
Ogie feels there's nothing wrong with Gil being a father as he's already 34. He felt that nothing is confirmed yet as Gil has not addressed the issue.
"At the end of the day, only Quen can confirm if this is true," Diaz said.
Are Donny Pangilinan and Bini Mikha now a couple?
In the same online episode of Ogie Diaz's show, Tita Cora, a new recruit, shared a surprising development in Donny Pangilinan's live life.
Tita Cora was asking if it was true that Pangilinan is enamored with Bini Mikha after a source revealed that the actor had sent home the female group member using his car.
Mikha was in the after party of the cast of Tayo Sa Wakas, Pangilinan and Belle Mariano's last project for now. She decided to go home early and Pangilinan gentlemanly offered to bring her home using his car.
The show was quick to get the side of Pangilinan and there was an outright denial as to the issue that the actor is playing sweet music together with Mikha.
The source claimed that Mikha is just a friend of Panglinan’s who just loves to hangout with the actor and his friends. Friendship is all there is between them.
'FPJ’S Batang Quiapo' brings Pinoy action-drama to African audiences
After being the most-watched primetime series in the Philippines from 2023 to 2026, ABS-CBN’s hit action-drama FPJ’s Batang Quiapo continues to expand its worldwide audience reach as book four of the series is now available in 41 countries across Africa.
Known internationally as “Gangs of Manila,” the top-rating series is available in English, Portuguese, and French through the StarTimes channel, bringing Coco Martin’s action-packed portrayal of Tanggol to more viewers around the world.
It continues to make waves online where snippets from the episodes generate strong engagement on the StarTimes Facebook and TikTok accounts.
Book four of the series follows the final chapter of Tanggol’s journey where he attempts to restore order in the city as the rightful mayor.
The hit action series’ growing fanbase in Africa coincides with Coco’s highly anticipated return to primetime in the action-romance series Sigabo where he stars alongside Julia Montes.