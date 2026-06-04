Andrea Brown admits romance with Enrique Gil

Seemingly exasperated by persistent rumors, TikTok personality and content creator Andrea Brown confirmed reports that she is in a romantic relationship with Enrique Gil.

In recent posts on her X account (formerly Twitter), Brown unabashedly revealed that she and Gil are a couple, contradicting her earlier statement that they were just friends.

“Nb cares about age gaps in 2026 and I like my man older, so what? I’m happy, he’s happy, and that’s really all there is to it. Yall keep stressing yourselves out over somebody else’s relationship. What yall gonna do bout it anyway? Hell yea,” Brown wrote.

She also confirmed reports that Gil is paying her tuition fees.

“If he buys me luxury things, it’s bc I deserve them and if he pays for my tuition, why do yall care so much? It’s not coming outta your pockets. Y'all be way too invested in somebody else’s business,” she added.

Recall that Gil backpedaled when asked if he was in a relationship.

“Secret,” he said.

In another podcast, Gil was asked if there is an age bracket when he courts a woman.

“No age bracket,” he coolly replied.

Age has become an issue in discussions surrounding Brown and Gil, as reports have suggested that Brown was 17 when they allegedly became a couple, making her a minor at the time, while Gil was already 34.