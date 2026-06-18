Oftana to go under knife

With the break, the former San Beda University star will miss the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, where Gilas Pilipinas will have road games against New Zealand on 3 July and Australia on 6 July.

“I’m going to take a break,” said Oftana, who suited up in the crucial Game 7 but had a forgettable night with only five points.

“I need to rest because I have been playing hard. I’ll miss the first quarter of the next conference.”

Even with Oftana sidelined for the first few games of the season-ending conference, TNT will still have an intact core capable of making another deep playoff run.

Expected to return are veterans RR Pogoy, Rey Nambatac, Jayson Castro, Henry Galinato, Simon Enciso and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser. The Tropang 5G, however, has yet to formally reveal their import but resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is on standby after suffering an Achilles injury early this year.

Oftana said he does not want to rush his recovery as he aims to return to top shape.

“I have to be healthy for the next conference. I’ll rest for about two months,” said Oftana, who is expected to miss a handful of games of the season-ending conference that starts on 10 July.