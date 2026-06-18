NutriAsia honors marketing excellence

Biggest winner

Chingu Cafe emerged as the biggest winner, receiving the Brand of the Year award under the leadership of Trisha Pauline Baloro, May Sevilla and Gretchen King.

Baloro was also named Marketer of the Year for her strategic leadership across multiple campaigns, while the Beverage Business Team, led by King, earned Business Team of the Year honors.

The Campaign of the Year category recognized Chingu Cafe’s launch as the gold awardee, followed by the Mang Tomas x Cong TV x Donny Pangilinan collaboration in silver and the UFC Overload Eats-All Purpose campaign in bronze.

Other winners included UFC Overload Eats-All Purpose for Best Equity Campaign and Best Digital Execution, Mang Tomas x Cong TV x Donny Pangilinan for Best Tactical Campaign, and Chingu Cafe for Best Multimedia Campaign and Best Channel Activation.

Culture of excellence

NutriAsia Corporate Marketing and Communications head James Lim said the awards reflect the company’s culture of excellence and innovation.

“The Husay Awards is a reflection of NutriAsia’s deep-seated culture of Masarap, Masaya, Mahusay excellence,” Lim said.

“As we face a dynamic and evolving market, our marketing teams continue to step up, innovate and deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with Filipino consumers,” he added.