NutriAsia honors marketing excellence

NutriAsia recognized its top-performing brands, campaigns and marketing teams at the 2026 Husay Awards, celebrating innovation and creativity that strengthened its position in the Philippine fast-moving consumer goods industry.
Held 27 May at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasay City, the annual awards highlighted the company’s most successful marketing initiatives and the individuals behind campaigns that delivered strong consumer engagement and business results.
Biggest winner
Chingu Cafe emerged as the biggest winner, receiving the Brand of the Year award under the leadership of Trisha Pauline Baloro, May Sevilla and Gretchen King.
Baloro was also named Marketer of the Year for her strategic leadership across multiple campaigns, while the Beverage Business Team, led by King, earned Business Team of the Year honors.
The Campaign of the Year category recognized Chingu Cafe’s launch as the gold awardee, followed by the Mang Tomas x Cong TV x Donny Pangilinan collaboration in silver and the UFC Overload Eats-All Purpose campaign in bronze.
Other winners included UFC Overload Eats-All Purpose for Best Equity Campaign and Best Digital Execution, Mang Tomas x Cong TV x Donny Pangilinan for Best Tactical Campaign, and Chingu Cafe for Best Multimedia Campaign and Best Channel Activation.
Culture of excellence
NutriAsia Corporate Marketing and Communications head James Lim said the awards reflect the company’s culture of excellence and innovation.
“The Husay Awards is a reflection of NutriAsia’s deep-seated culture of Masarap, Masaya, Mahusay excellence,” Lim said.
“As we face a dynamic and evolving market, our marketing teams continue to step up, innovate and deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with Filipino consumers,” he added.