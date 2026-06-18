No win, no pay?

A bitter ex-staffer, now comfortably ensconced in the Senate, is still seething over what he calls a heartbreaking betrayal.

According to the source, when his old boss suffered a crushing defeat in the last elections, the lawmaker fell into deep anxiety and depression, fled the scene, and left his team high and dry — for two months’ unpaid salary totaling hundreds of thousands of pesos.

“He ran for office. He fell into a depression after losing the election. He forgot about our salaries,” the still-fuming former aide told Nosy Tarsee.

Will the returning politician’s fresh start be tainted by old ghosts who refuse to stay silent?