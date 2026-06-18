ICTSI’s AGCT expands Asia-Europe link

Continuous mainline connection

AGCT said the Phoenix service will improve supply chain efficiency for importers and exporters across Croatia and landlocked markets in Southeast and Central Europe by providing a continuous mainline connection linking the Adriatic, Eastern Mediterranean, and the Far East.

“We are grateful to MSC for their trust in AGCT as one of their main gateway terminals in the Adriatic. With this addition, AGCT now has two weekly direct services coming from the Far East to best serve not only Croatia, but also key landlocked markets in Southeast and Central Europe,” said Iñigo Mendibe, AGCT chief executive officer.

Port rotation

The service operates through a port rotation covering Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Shekou, Singapore, Ashdod, Haifa, Trieste, Koper and Rijeka, before returning through the same network.

Initially deploying vessels with capacities ranging from 8,000 to 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, the Phoenix service is expected to transition to larger ships exceeding 13,000 TEUs, increasing capacity along the Asia-Adriatic trade route.

ICTSI said the addition further reinforces AGCT’s position within MSC’s global shipping network while supporting the continued development of Rijeka as a strategic gateway for regional trade.