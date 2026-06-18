'Eat Bulaga' welcomes Bimby Yap

Yap, the son of Kris Aquino, appeared during the program’s birthday celebration for Ryza Mae Dizon on Thursday, June 18. He was warmly received by hosts Joey de Leon and Vic Sotto of Eat Bulaga!, drawing loud cheers from the studio audience.

During the segment, Sotto asked Yap if he was ready to participate in recurring segments such as Gimme Five and Sugod Bahay. Yap responded enthusiastically, signaling openness to future appearances.

The moment quickly fueled speculation that Yap may be easing into a more regular on-screen presence, marking what appears to be a transition into adult show business.

Yap is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He previously appeared in My Little Bossings (2013) alongside Vic Sotto and Ryza Mae Dizon, The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin (2014) with Derek Ramsay and Vice Ganda, and All You Need Is Pag-Ibig (2015) with his mother Kris Aquino. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2010 film Noy, where he played himself.