Bimby surprises Ryzza on 21st birthday with sweet reunion

The pair looked back on their time together in a family comedy film, sharing lighthearted stories and playful banter that quickly became one of the episode's standout moments. The studio audience erupted in cheers when Bimby joked that if they did not end up together, he hoped to become a godfather at Ryzza's future wedding.

Making the reunion even more memorable, Bimby presented the birthday celebrant with a necklace and personally placed it around her neck onstage. The heartfelt exchange turned a simple birthday celebration into a feel-good trip down memory lane, delighting viewers who have watched both stars grow up in the spotlight.