Davao hosts NBL Youth

The Gaisano South covered court and the Homecourt gymnasium will serve as venues of the Davao leg.

Celi also added that the NBL Youth tournament will have other legs to be held in Cagayan de Oro and General Santos City as part of its Mindanao campaign.

“It will be open to school-based teams and clubs for players ages 21 years-old and under,” Celi said.

He added that national officials from the NBL Youth League will grace the tournament legs.