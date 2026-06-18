Davao hosts NBL Youth

DAVAO CITY — Davao City will tip off the National Basketball League (NBL) Youth tournament in the last week of June 2026.
Tournament commissioner Aldin Celi made the announcement at the weekly Davao Sportswriters Association Forum last Thursday, saying that around 20 teams will see action in the event with the champion teams earning ticket to the national finals.
The Gaisano South covered court and the Homecourt gymnasium will serve as venues of the Davao leg.
Celi also added that the NBL Youth tournament will have other legs to be held in Cagayan de Oro and General Santos City as part of its Mindanao campaign.
“It will be open to school-based teams and clubs for players ages 21 years-old and under,” Celi said.
He added that national officials from the NBL Youth League will grace the tournament legs.