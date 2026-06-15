Bacolod, Davao top Passerelle-SBP cagefest

Councilor Co had also played Passerelle basketball which he credits for his discipline, skills, and strong values and leadership.

The local government unit leaders had also asked the BEST Center organizers to bring the twin tournaments back to Pagadian City which they want to become a spark in youth basketball development in the region.

John Bawi of Rizal Memorial Colleges-General Santos City was adjudged Most Valuable Player in the Passerelle while Prince Cornelia, also of RMC, was his SBP counterpart.

Magsaysay Memorial College or General Santos City placed runner up while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu was third in Passerelle.

In SBP, runner up was Corpus Christi School of Cagayan de Oro, was Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan was third.