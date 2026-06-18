18 hours in HK

But it turned out to be a wonderful side trip.

So, what led to the missed connecting flight?

Here’s what happened:

I was supposed to leave Manila for Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific at 12:30 p.m. last 3 June.

Instead, the plane took off from NAIA Terminal 3 at 1:45 p.m. and touched down at Chek Lap Kok Airport about an hour and half later.

Before the plane could reach the terminal, it was already 3:45 p.m.

My connecting flight was scheduled to leave at 4:15 p.m.

So, when I emerged from the tube, there was nobody from Cathay Pacific to approach me and speed up my pre-boarding requirements.

I arrived so late in Hong Kong that it would be too much of a hassle to extricate my baggage and transfer it to the Nagoya-bound plane.

So, I was advised to see the airline counter to determine the best available option.

Hong Kong to Nagoya via Cathay Pacific has two flights daily.

The one that I missed was the second flight of the day as the first one left at around 10 a.m.

When it was finally my turn to speak with the Cathay Pacific representative, the lady was already holding my boarding pass for the next day’s flight.

Also in her hand were two meal vouchers (dinner and breakfast) and an overnight stay at the airport hotel.

Suddenly, spending the night in Hong Kong wasn’t a bad idea after all.

Besides, it’s been over a decade since my last visit and I was looking forward to a wonderful stay.

After checking in, I purchased a bus ticket for Kowloon so I could buy a few necessities.

I opted to forego the hotel dinner and decided to look for a restaurant that was offering char siu (Cantonese-style pork barbecue glazed with honey).

Finally, after strolling around Harbour City, I began the long walk from Nathan Road to a restaurant I think in the area of Prince Edward for my late dinner of barbecued pork (with steamed rice, leafy greens and clear soup).

The cost of the set meal was $HK 58 (P450). Kinda expensive but I didn’t mind since I was dying to have one the last decade or so.

Holding an eco-bag stuffed with a shirt, inner wear and a pair of socks bought from a favorite HK fast-fashion brand and a few snacks, I headed back to the airport hotel for a hot bath as I got ready for the morning flight to Nagoya.

After a light breakfast, I went straight to the check-in counter to have my travel documents processed.

It was a breeze since Cathay Pacific is an expert in taking care of its customers.

Despite spending less than a day in Hong Kong, it was something that I enjoyed doing since I got to have my fill of char siu and revisit places and spots that I used to visit since my teenage years.

Feeling bad about missing a connecting flight?

No need to worry.

Most likely, this airline’s going to take care of your needs.