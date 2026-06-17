Sweets for Pop

Message cake

Sometimes the simplest gestures leave the biggest impact. This Father’s Day, make Dad feel extra special with a personalized cake designed for sharing with the whole family. This Father’s Day, make room for something sweet just for him. Celebrate with Triple Treat Message Cake and create another memory worth gathering around, sharing stories, laughter, and the simple joy of being together as a family. Starts at ₱475 in all Max’s Restaurant stores in Luzon. The Mocha cake pairs soft chiffon with coffee buttercream and a decadent mocha drip, while the Chocolate cake offers layers of moist chocolate chiffon finished with rich, velvety icing. For those who can’t choose just one flavor, the Triple Treat combines vanilla, mocha, and chocolate layers topped with a luscious ganache drip and chocolate tiles.

Because some of life’s best memories are made around the dining table, a thoughtfully chosen cake may be the sweetest way to celebrate dad this year.

Cool dad

This Father’s Day, DQ celebrates dads with its new “All for the Cool Pops” lineup — indulgent treats made to reward the everyday moments that make family life fun and memorable.

For casual bonding moments, try the Belgian & Vanilla Cupcake Pop (starts at P99), featuring layers of Belgian chocolate and vanilla soft serve, kataifi crunch, rich chocolate fudge, blue icing and popping candies for a playful, satisfying treat.

Want something bigger? The Blizz & Chill Cool Bundle includes an XL Belgian Chocoholic Obsession tub and a Big Anytime Oreo Blizz & Chill tub for just P694, giving you P100 savings.