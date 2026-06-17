Quezon City police conduct Oplan Bandillo

Stations of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted Oplan Bandillo on Wednesday to educate communities on crime prevention and raise awareness of common criminal modus operandi.
The Talipapa Police Station 3 performed Oplan Bandillo through its command center early in the morning, while the Batasan Police Station 6 conducted the campaign along Commonwealth Market, Commonwealth Avenue, Batasan National High School, Serbisyong Bayan Park, Batasan Hills Overpass, and IBP Road.
Meanwhile, the Novaliches Police Station 4 intensified its Oplan Bandillo through police visibility in front of Rosa Susano Elementary School in Barangay Gulod.
The Fairview Police Station 5 also carried out the crime prevention initiative along Regalado Avenue in Barangay Greater Fairview.
“This initiative forms part of the station’s continuing efforts to strengthen public awareness, promote community participation, and enhance peace and order within the area,” the police station said.
“Information dissemination focused on personal safety, vigilance against ‘akyat-bahay,’ and the importance of promptly reporting suspicious activities to the authorities,” Fairview Police Station added.