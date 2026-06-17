Quezon City police conduct Oplan Bandillo

Stations of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted Oplan Bandillo on Wednesday to educate communities on crime prevention and raise awareness of common criminal modus operandi.

The Talipapa Police Station 3 performed Oplan Bandillo through its command center early in the morning, while the Batasan Police Station 6 conducted the campaign along Commonwealth Market, Commonwealth Avenue, Batasan National High School, Serbisyong Bayan Park, Batasan Hills Overpass, and IBP Road.

Meanwhile, the Novaliches Police Station 4 intensified its Oplan Bandillo through police visibility in front of Rosa Susano Elementary School in Barangay Gulod.