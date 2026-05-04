One week QC police operations yield 204 arrests

During the operations, police conducted 49 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 65 suspects and the confiscation of approximately PHP 1,046,334 worth of illegal drugs.

In addition, manhunt operations led to the arrest of 97 wanted persons, including 52 most wanted individuals and 45 other wanted persons.

Authorities also carried out 11 anti-illegal firearms operations, which resulted in 12 arrests and the recovery of 12 firearms.

Meanwhile, 24 anti-illegal gambling operations led to the arrest of 30 individuals and the confiscation of P13,689 in betting money.

Among the notable arrests were alias “Conrad,” apprehended by Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) for theft after 10 years in hiding; alias “Arnold,” arrested by Galas Police Station (PS 11) for estafa after 13 years in concealment, and alias “Jayson,” arrested by Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) for robbery after 11 years of evasion.

Also arrested were alias “Josephine,” nabbed by La Loma Police Station (PS 1) for slight physical injuries after 9 years of evading authorities; and alias “Rommel,” arrested by Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) for violation of a municipal ordinance after 7 years of avoiding arrest.

The QCPD said all arrested individuals were properly documented, and corresponding charges have been filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of Republic Act 9165, Republic Act 10591, and Presidential Decree 1602.