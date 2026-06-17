Pogoy drained by grueling series

Much so for Pogoy, whose main defensive assignment is no less than the Kings’ scoring machine in resident import Justin Brownlee.

“Pagod na pagod na rin ako,” Pogoy said with a laugh.

“From Game 1 to Game 6, my body is already aching.”

Pogoy and the rest of the already limping Tropang 5G had to endure one final push in the series decider, still being played as of press time at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“But that’s how it is, that’s our job. And I’m ready for tasks like that,” Pogoy said.

Defending the four-time Best Import is no easy task.

In fact, Brownlee torched his defenders, including Pogoy, with an average of 53 points in Games 5 and 6.

The naturalized player dropped 54 points in a 100-97 Ginebra win in Game 5 before scoring 52 in a 90-98 loss last Sunday that dragged the series to a Game 7.