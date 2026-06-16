Night to remember as Ginebra, TNT dispute crown

Game today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT

All is set for the coronation night of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup’s finest Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Yet to be decided is which between the reigning champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra will get its moment of glory while lifting the shiny hardware in front of an expected capacity crowd.

The best-of-seven series, tied after six thrilling games, winds down to one final battle — the last act in another epic chapter of the two franchises’ storied rivalry.

Game 7 tipoff time is set at 7:30 p.m.