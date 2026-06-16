Italy banners stacked VNL field

A stacked field of champions and medalists headlines the Philippine leg of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) starting on Wednesday at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

World No. 1 and reigning VNL champion Italy banners the cast as the flagship annual international competition of volleyball’s world governing body FIVB returns to the country.

Japan, VNL silver medalist in 2024, enters the Philippine leg—presented by the Philippine Sports Commission—carrying momentum with a 4-0 win-loss record. Italy, three-time champion US and world No. 13 Czechia are at 3-1.

Starring skipper Mayu Ishikawa, Yoshino Sato and Yukiko Wada, Japan scored victories over France, Ukraine, Germany and Canada.

With Ekaterina Antropova, Merit Adigwe and Loveth Omoruyi leading the way, Italy zoomed past Bulgaria, Netherlands and Turkiye before Brazil ended their run.

No. 9 Serbia has managed one win in four matches, while 12th-ranked Dominican Republic is still seeking its first victory of the campaign.

World No. 7 USA battles the Dominican Republic in the 12 p.m. match on Wednesday, before Czechia and Italy clash at 4 p.m. Japan and Serbia face off at 8 p.m.

Each team plays 12 matches in the group stage, with the top eight advancing to the finals in Macau.

The Philippine leg features Pool 5 in Week 2 of the competition. Other hosts of pool play of the prestigious event are Canada, Brazil, China, Türkiye, Thailand, Serbia, Hong Kong and Japan.

Asia has three representatives in the 18-nation field. World No. 6 China enters Week 2 with a 3-1 record, while No. 24 Thailand remains in search of its first victory after four matches.

Philippine fans get to see the Women’s VNL live for the first time in four years, while men’s matches were last hosted by the country two years ago.