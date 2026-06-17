DOTr probes MRT-3 rush-hour breakdown

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said he ordered the railway management and the maintenance contractor, Sumitomo Corp., to explain the cause of the breakdown that disrupted rush-hour operations, which occurred between Buendia and Guadalupe stations at around 5:30 a.m.

MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati is likewise asked to submit a detailed explanation within 24 hours and justify why administrative sanctions should not be imposed following the incident.

Lopez also ordered MRT-3 management to issue a show-cause order to Sumitomo and its consultants, requiring them to account for the incident. Sumitomo is responsible for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the rail system.

“MRT-3 and Sumitomo must explain why the disruption happened. It caused significant inconvenience to passengers who rely on the rail line every day. We have to identify the cause of the disruption.

We will do everything necessary to ensure continuous and reliable train service for commuters,” Lopez said.

Normal operations resumed at around 6:57 a.m., more than an hour after the incident was reported.

Affected passengers were granted free rides for the day. The DOTr said the fare subsidy cost would be charged to Sumitomo.

According to DOTR, the outcome of the investigation could determine whether sanctions will be imposed on MRT-3 officials or its maintenance provider as authorities seek accountability for the latest disruption.