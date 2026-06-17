BTS adds third Bulacan show as ‘ARIRANG’ world tour expands

ARMY, one more night has been added to make the celebration even bigger.

BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG" in Bulacan has announced an additional show on 16 March 2027 at the Philippine Sports Stadium, giving fans another chance to be part of the highly anticipated concert run. The newly added date comes after the 13 and 14 March 2027 shows officially sold out.

For fans hoping to secure seats, the ARMY Membership Presale is scheduled for 19 June, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the General Onsale begins on 20 June at 9 a.m.

The announcement is expected to spark another wave of excitement among Filipino ARMYs after the first two dates sold out quickly. With demand remaining high, the additional show gives more fans the opportunity to experience BTS live in Bulacan.